Bullet grazes 13-year-old's head inside Atlanta apartment, police say

Residents in one Atlanta neighborhood are voicing their concerns over recent acts of violence impacting children. Gun violence has injured three children in Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood this month.

The latest shooting happened Sunday night with a bullet striking a 13-year-old girl. Police said the bullet grazed the girl's head.

The public safety coordinator with the neighborhood’s civic association said the shootings there have picked up in recent weeks.

"If we don't get our hands around it, I can see us going back to 13 years ago," David Holder with the Mechanicsville Civic Association explained.

Holder said back then, crime was a major problem.

"When I moved over here, we had shootings probably four to five times a week or more. It tapered off the past few years and it seems like it's going back up," he went on to say.

Atlanta police said Sunday's shooting at 515 Fulton Street happened around 6:30 p.m.

They believe shots were fired near the intersection of the location.

They said two rounds entered the child's Mechanicsville apartment unit.

"I'm bothered with the shootings in the community," Holder told FOX 5’s Brian Hill.

Just a few days before that shooting, investigators said a 12-year-old child was shot in the leg by a neighbor - who fired a gun from an adjacent apartment unit.

These shootings are among several shootings, some that turned deadly, to take place in Atlanta over the Thanksgiving holiday.

"That's been one of our biggest concerns, talking about shootings in our community," Holder said.

He said the association is working with police to crack down on crime.

Nearly three weeks ago, a 14-year-old boy was also shot at the same complex as the 13-year-old.

Holder said the association worries about what the uptick in crime will mean long-term.

"I'm just nervous that with all these shootings and things like that, it's gonna send the wrong message out to any potential homeowner that wants to move to the community."

Even though what's happening right now is a concern, Holder, who has lived in the community for almost 14 years, said he has no plans to leave Mechanicsville.

"This is a great community, convenient. There's nice people here," he said.

The children in the Mechanicsville shootings are expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about Sunday's shooting is asked to call the police.

