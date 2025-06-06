Sinkhole shuts down Buford Highway on-ramp to I-85N, GDOT assessing

article

The Brief Buford Highway is closed at Interstate 85 while Georgia Department of Transportation officials inspect the bridge. GDOT says a sinkhole before the ramp is responsible for the closure. It's unclear when the road will re-open.



The ramp from Buford Highway to Interstate 85 northbound is currently closed and Georgia Department of Transportation officials are inspecting the area.

What we know:

Officials say there is a sinkhole caused by a tunneling project which has impacted the roadway.

The closure is causing backups during rush-hour Friday.

Cheshire Bridge Road can be used as an alternate route.

What they're saying:

"Settlement in a portion of the road was identified due to surface drainage issues. We will be reopening one lane shortly but motorists should expect intermittent full closures throughout the weekend for crews to perform necessary repairs," a spokesperson for GDOT wrote in a statement to FOX 5.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the sinkhole.

No word on when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as we learn more.