Man, woman wanted for stealing from South Fulton Kroger store
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The City of South Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman involved in a shoplifting incident earlier this month.
What we know:
The theft occurred on June 3 at the Kroger store located at 3425 Cascade Road. According to police, an older, light-skinned man was seen deliberately filling a shopping cart with various items before exiting the store through a rear emergency door—bypassing the checkout entirely.
Witnesses say the man then got into the passenger seat of a white Nissan Sentra, which was driven by a younger Black woman. The vehicle was reportedly bearing Georgia license plate CWK-1928.
Authorities have released a still image from the store’s surveillance footage and are urging anyone who can identify the individuals or provide more information to come forward.
What you can do:
Anyone with tips is encouraged to contact Corporal Stephanie Castor of the General Investigations Unit at 404-545-9548 or via email at stephanie.castor@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.