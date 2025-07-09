Man, woman wanted for stealing from South Fulton Kroger store

article

The Brief South Fulton Police are investigating a June 3 shoplifting incident at the Kroger on Cascade Road. A man was seen exiting the store with a full cart of items through the rear emergency door and fleeing in a white Nissan Sentra. Anyone with information is urged to contact Cpl. Stephanie Castor at 404-545-9548 or stephanie.castor@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.



The City of South Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman involved in a shoplifting incident earlier this month.

What we know:

The theft occurred on June 3 at the Kroger store located at 3425 Cascade Road. According to police, an older, light-skinned man was seen deliberately filling a shopping cart with various items before exiting the store through a rear emergency door—bypassing the checkout entirely.

Witnesses say the man then got into the passenger seat of a white Nissan Sentra, which was driven by a younger Black woman. The vehicle was reportedly bearing Georgia license plate CWK-1928.

Authorities have released a still image from the store’s surveillance footage and are urging anyone who can identify the individuals or provide more information to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with tips is encouraged to contact Corporal Stephanie Castor of the General Investigations Unit at 404-545-9548 or via email at stephanie.castor@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.