Buford Highway closed in Chamblee after power pole damaged, power out in area

article

Buford Highway was closed in both directions around 11 a.m. in Chamblee after a construction crew partially snapped a power pole, according to the City of Chamblee.

The damaged pole is tilting over the highway in front of the Chamblee Police Department.

The accident has knocked out power in the area. Georgia Power is currently working on the issue.

Due to the outage, the public is not able to gain acces to the Public Safety Building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.