1 person dead in Buford car crash

One person has died as the result of a serious collision on Buford Dam Road and Garrett Road in Buford on Monday.

The Gwinnett County police are investigating the crash. A spokesperson for the department said it appeared one vehicle turned left in front of the other.

They're still working to learn which driver was at fault.

The victim has not been identified.

Drivers have been instructed to use Jimmy Dodd Road and Sycamore Road as alternative routes.