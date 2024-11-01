Buckhead’s Chops Lobster Bar celebrates 35th anniversary

We did some checking, and the traditional gift for the 35th anniversary is coral. But this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we celebrated a certain restaurant’s milestone anniversary with a very different kind of gift from the sea!

Buckhead’s Chops Lobster Bar is celebrating its 35th anniversary throughout the month of November, and we helped the popular restaurant’s team start the party with champagne, caviar, and plenty of — what else? — lobster!

Operated by Buckhead Life Restaurant Group — which boasts a restaurant list that also includes Atlanta Fish Market, Pricci, Bistro Niko, and Kyma — Chops Lobster Bar is essentially two eateries in one. The upstairs portion is a traditional steakhouse known as Chops, and the downstairs portion is the Lobster Bar. Together, the two areas form one of the most popular dining destinations in Atlanta, routinely making best-of lists year after year.

Throughout the month, Chops Lobster Bar team members say they’ll celebrate the big anniversary by honoring their loyal customers, hosting special giveaways, raffles, and more. And this morning, we got a sneak peek at some of those special "gifts" — click the video player in this article to hear more.

Chops Lobster Bar is located at 70 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead. Lunch is available upstairs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays, and dinner is served starting at 5:30 p.m. seven evenings a week. The downstairs Lobster Bar opens at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. To check out the menus and to learn more about the restaurant, click here.