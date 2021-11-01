Buckhead’s Botica celebrates Day of the Dead

This year had just begun when we first visited our good friend Chef Mimmo Alboumeh at his hot new restaurant, Botica.

"It was time to make something new and different and fresh," said Chef Mimmo during that January visit. "So, I went to Mexico City, got inspired. I did a lot of eating in the street, tacos and different specials, and then the opportunity came up at this amazing location."

The "amazing location" is a 5,000-square-foot space at Peachtree Road near Collier Road in Buckhead with a spacious outdoor patio. And considering the strong Mexican influence on Botica’s menu, decor, and logo, the first of November — otherwise known as the start of Day of the Dead (or, Día de los Muertos) celebrations – seemed like a perfect time to make a return trip to the restaurant. This is the first time Botica will partake in the two-day holiday, which is celebrated throughout Latin America and honors those who’ve passed away with joyous celebrations.

We spent the morning back at Botica, doing a little cooking with Chef Mimmo and learning more about why the cuisine of Mexico is so special to him. To get a peek at our feast, click the video player in this article!

Botica is located at 1820 Peachtree Road Northwest, Unit 3, in Atlanta, and current hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Brunch is also served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

