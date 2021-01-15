Your first look inside Botica by Chef Mimmo

Considering Atlanta Chef Mimmo Alboumeh grew up spending time in Lebanon, Italy, and Spain, it’s not surprising that his menus are like a trip around the globe. And now, Chef Mimmo is inviting diners on a culinary vacation inspired by two of his favorite countries: Mexico and Spain.

Botica by Chef Mimmo is the latest venture from the popular local chef and restauranteur, known for his popular eatery Red Pepper Taqueria. Featuring a fusion of Mexican and Spanish flavors, Botica opened earlier this month in the space which previously housed Watershed and currently serves lunch and dinner daily along with Saturday and Sunday brunch.

A large portion of the menu is devoted to street-style tacos, including a breakfast taco (with potatoes, eggs, chorizo, and salsa), smoked beef barbacoa, crispy fish and one that pretty much defines "fusion" food — the Chickpeas Fritter (Falafel) taco with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and dill yogurt sauce. You’ll find plenty of variety on the appetizers list, with options ranging from chips & salsa and nachos to Spanish octopus and grilled oysters.

And some good news for those more comfortable with outdoor dining right now — Botica features an outdoor patio seating up to a hundred diners.

Botica by Chef Mimmo is located at 1820 Peachtree Road Northwest, Unit 3, in Atlanta, and current hours are 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.

For more information on the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here.

