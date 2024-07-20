Multiple Buckhead apartment complexes lose water after water main break

Multiple apartment complexes in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta went without water Saturday afternoon due to a six-inch water main break in the area.

The Department of Watershed Management sent crews to the intersection of Lakeside Drive NE and Kingsboro Road NE for emergency repairs.

Water service was interrupted at two fire hydrants and the following five apartment complexes:

The Grandview – 3481 Lakeside Drive NE

AMLI Flatiron – 3480 Lakeside Drive NE

AMLI Lenox – 3478 Lakeside Drive NE

The Villa at Buckhead Heights – 3435 Kingsboro Road NE

Kingsbury Luxury Apartments – 3443 Kingsboro Road NE

Updates on the repairs and outages will be made via social media.