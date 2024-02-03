Buckhead mansion bizarre burglary: Man caught on camera walking around estate

A bizarre burglary in Buckhead abode has prompted the search for a man captured on surveillance video.

Officers were called out shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Thursday to a mansion located at 3450 Ridgewood Rd. for a report of a burglar. Atlanta police quickly flooded the area surrounding the estate but could not find anyone.

Man claims he was searching for sister at Buckhead mansion

Investigators spoke with the woman at the residence who says she was sleeping when she was jolted awake by her dogs barking.

The woman says she went down the stairs to where her dogs were and noticed someone on the nearly 4-acre property, according to the police report filed with the Atlanta Police Department.

She opened the kitchen door and ended up confronting the man.

"He was looking for his 6-year-old sister who ran into the yard because a dog was chasing her," the report quoted her as saying in the report.

Atlanta police released this image showing a man walking around a Buckhead estate and was later accused of burglarizing it on Jan. 30, 2024. (Atlanta Police Department)

Video shows man walking around outside Buckhead mansion

Surveillance video released by Atlanta police shows the man wandering around the Ridgewood Road property. The woman in the home says she followed him around the estate for a while before deciding to go back to the residence to retrieve a firearm, according to the police report.

As she was walking towards the door, the man ran ahead of her, went inside, and locked the door behind him, the report states.

The woman ended up going through the garage to get back inside the home.

Woman fights off intruder at Buckhead mansion

The woman heard the burglar upstairs once she got back inside the home. She then made her way up the stairs as the man was heading downstairs into the mudroom.

The report states the man tried to jump out of the window, but the woman was able to get to the mudroom and hold the mudroom door closed, so he could not escape.

Her efforts were not successful.

The man was able to get out of the room and began to struggle with the woman, the report states. At one point, the burglar knocked the woman’s phone from her hands and struck her in the throat.

After that, he was able to get outside.

Home surveillance caught the struggle as well as the man wandering around the property.

Buckhead burglar makes off with cash, purse, car keys

The police report outlines the items taken from within the home.

The woman says a beige purse containing a gold wallet with multiple cards, between $600-$800, and other miscellaneous personal items were taken.

Car keys belonging to a Cadillac Escalade and a 38 S&W Short revolver were also swiped.

Buckhead mansion burglar description

Police say the video shows the man wearing a black mask and wearing a black hood. He is believed to be a younger man, but did not give an age range.

The burglar was also wearing black and white shoes, and his pants had a white strip down the right leg.

A K-9 unit was brought in to try to track the burglar’s trail but was not successful.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in this case, Anyone with information can call the Atlanta Police Department or anonymously at the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).