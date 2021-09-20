Buckhead mainstay Pricci celebrates 30 delicious years

Back in September of 1991, Buckhead Life Restaurant Group founder and CEO Pano Karatassos decided to open an Italian restaurant in Buckhead. Called Pricci, the culinary team created a menu filled with rich flavors representing various regions of the country.

And, you know what they say … the rest is delicious history!

This month, Pricci is celebrating its 30th anniversary, which means executive chef Piero Premoli and the restaurant’s team are reflecting on decades of creating great memories and even better food!

Chef Piero took over the reins at Pricci in 2005; the Milan-native says he followed his mother and grandparents into the hospitality and culinary industries and began formal training while still a teenager. From fresh, homemade pasta to pizza straight out of the wood-burning oven, Chef Pierro says the emphasis at Pricci is on modern versions of classic Italian dishes served in a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Pricci is located at 500 Pharr Road in Buckhead, and current dinner hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information on the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here. And click the video player for a look at our morning helping the Pricci team celebrate three decades of deliciousness!

