Kroger shutting down supermarket in Buckhead Friday

An Atlanta-area Kroger grocery store will close its doors for good this Friday.

The grocery store giant said its store in Buckhead, located off Piedmont Road NE, will close on Dec. 9, 2022.

The store had been in operation for 47 years.

The company says the location's shutdown is due to its lease, which is set to expire next year.

This will be the second Kroger location to close this month. The Decatur store on Commerce Drive stopped operations last week due to declining sales and a negative profit report. That store had been in business for 21 years.

Nearby Kroger locations to the soon-to-be-shutter Buckhead Kroger include:

3871 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30319

2452 Morosgo Way, Atlanta, GA 30324

Kroger says pharmacy customers can continue to have their prescriptions filled and/or re-filled at any Kroger pharmacy location throughout the metro area.

Officials also say employees at each store are being reassigned to other locations.