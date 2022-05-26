Buckhead hotel offers 'Royal Corgi Tea Service' in June

article

This year marks Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration, honoring the monarch’s incredible 70 years of service. And while the United Kingdom will celebrate with a four-day holiday weekend from June 2 through June 5, people here in Atlanta will keep the party going throughout June with a special experience in Buckhead.

Every Sunday in June, the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will host a Royal Corgi Tea Service in honor of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebration. In case you didn’t know, the Pembroke Welsh Corgis are the preferred breed of the Queen, who has owned dozens during her reign.

So, during the month of June, the Buckhead hotel will welcome in "Corgi influencers" and others to enjoy a traditional afternoon tea service, the proceeds of which will go to the Atlanta Humane Society.

Afternoon tea service is already a highlight at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead’s latest restaurant, Brassica, which regularly hosts four different tea experiences on weekends: Waldorf Tea, Brassica Tea, Buckhead Tea, and Children’s Afternoon Tea. For more information on those and to check out the Brassica menu, click here.

Of course, we’re never ones to turn down a "royal" experience — especially when it also involves helping animals!

