Buckhead hotel evacuated after fire in parking deck

Firefighters are on the scene battling a fire at a Buckhead hotel early Monday morning.

Officials say the blaze broke out before 5 a.m. at the Homewood Suites off of the 500 block of Pharr Road.

Hotels guests have been evacuated while crews work to tackle the flames.

FOX 5 cameras showed smoke coming from the attached parking deck of the hotel.

According to Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Ronald Slatton, two cars and some construction debris caught on fire in the second floor of the parking deck.

The fire caused some exterior damage to the siding of the hotel but did not get inside the building.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire and evacuation.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire to start.

Drivers should try to avoid the area and look for alternate routes to avoid the crews working at the scene.

