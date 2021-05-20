Two found dead in car in rural Rockdale County

article

Two people were found dead inside a car along a rural Rockdale County road on Thursday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene located along Bruce Road SW where the paved road turns into a dirt road just off of Flat Shoals Road NW near Conyers around 3:30 p.m. Law enforcement officers could be seen surrounding a gray sedan.

Deputies said they found a man and woman inside the car each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police investigate a crime scene off of Flat Shoals Road near Conyers on May 20, 2021. (FOX 5)

Crime scene technicians could be seen combing over the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Information on a suspect was not immediately available.

