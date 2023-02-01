School bus runs over leg of 7-year-old boy in DeKalb County

article

A 7-year-old boy was injured trying to run to catch a bus in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning, police say.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the Brookglen subdivision off Flakes Mill Road.

DeKalb County police say the boy was running in the street after his bus when he slipped and fell.

The driver of the bus told officers they did not see the child and ran over his leg.

The extent of the child’s injury was not immediately known.

That driver stayed at the scene.

The students on board were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

The incident is under investigation.