Brookhaven uses CARES Act funding to pay off residents' overdue electric bills

The City of Brookhaven says it used $777,616 in CARES Act funding to pay off overdue electric bills of residents and businesses in the city.

“The CARES Act is dedicated to providing some economic relief to people who have been hit hard by this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor John Ernst. “Many people have been financially devastated through a decrease of income or an outright job loss. This is one way we can utilize CARES Act funds to really help those that are in the greatest need.”

The total of $777,616 was directly applied to Georgia Power customers within the City of Brookhaven with delinquent bills that were incurred between March and October 16 of this year. Payments were made to 2,446 residential accounts and 110 business accounts that were more than 30 days late.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected families and small businesses, so all were eligible to receive these funds. I really appreciate Georgia Power working with us to identify these accounts and ensure continuous service for all,” said Mayor Ernst.

In addition to providing relief for overdue utility bills, funding will be used for rent relief, business support, personal protective equipment for government employees and COVID-19 testing for the public.

