Several suspects detained in Brookhaven SWAT situation

Image 1 of 3 ▼ North METRO Swat, Atlanta Police and Brookhaven Police responded to an apartment complex near Lenox Park on Nov. 21, 2023.

The North Metro SWAT team was called to an apartment complex near Lenox Park on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed officials were looking for a wanted person at ARIUM Lenox Park, located at 2124 Gables Drive. Brookhaven Police also responded to the scene.

Several people were taken into custody.

It's not yet clear what the initial individual was wanted for, nor the circumstances of the other arrests.

The investigation remains ongoing.