Triple shooting reported outside Brookhaven shopping center

Three people were shot in the parking lot of a popular Brookhaven shopping complex early Saturday morning.

Police told FOX 5 the shots were fired around 5:30 a.m. It happened outside the Sun Tan Shopping Center on Buford Highway.

All three victims suffered from non-life-threatening wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

So far, police say there is no information that points to the victims being criminally involved in the shooting. There has also been no word of any suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.