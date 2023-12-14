Brookhaven PD release photo of vehicle connected with recent fatal shooting

article

The Brookhaven Police Department has released a photo of a vehicle they believe is connected to a homicide near North Druid Hills and Interstate 85 on Dec. 8. They also released more information about the incident.

Brookhaven PD says they received a 911 call reporting a person hit by a vehicle. According to the caller, an older model silver Honda Pilot was observed on North Druid Hills Road with a person's feet hanging halfway out of the passenger side door. The vehicle proceeded onto the I-85 southbound ramp, eventually stopping alongside the curb. The driver pulled the passenger out of the vehicle, ran over the victim's feet and legs, and fled the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) initiated life-saving measures and discovered that the victim had suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest. Despite efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased upon arrival at Grady Hospital.

The Brookhaven Police Criminal Investigations Division conducted interviews, obtained video footage from nearby businesses, and identified the suspect vehicle as a 2003-2008 Honda Pilot with an unknown license plate and a large dent on the rear driver's side bumper. Video evidence from a local McDonald's showed the suspect vehicle entering the parking lot at approximately 3:45 p.m. The person inside the vehicle and the victim began talking and then the victim left on foot. A short time later, the victim returned and got into the vehicle. The vehicle is then seen leaving McDonald's with the victim's feet still partially outside the vehicle.

Authorities are urging the public's assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Wesley Rackley.

Information related to this case can be provided to the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0636, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.