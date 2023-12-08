Shooting along N. Druid Hills Road closes I-85 SB on-ramp

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Brookhaven police officers block the entrance ramp to I-85 from North Druid Hills Road after a reported shooting on Dec. 8, 2023. (FOX 5)

Police are investigating a shooting along North Druid Hills Road at Interstate 85.

Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. Friday to the interchange after a 911 call reporting a person being hit by a vehicle.

Brookhaven Police say officers responded to the scene to find a man on the curb, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was rushed to an area hospital.

The entrance ramp to southbound I-85 from North Druid Hills Road was closed due to the shooting.

The name and conditions of the man have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.