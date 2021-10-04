Brookhaven officer, K-9 flooded with well-wishes after first day of training

article

A Brookhaven police officer has a veteran law enforcement professional able to show him the ropes through some new training: it's his K-9 partner.

Brookhaven PD shared an image of Officer Nuttall and K-9 Lord, who started their first day of handler training.

Brookhaven PD said Nuttall is the department's newest handler on the K-9 unit. The duo will train for seven weeks before returning to the Patrol Division.

The post on Facebook said Lord is a seasoned veteran.

"Ofc. Nuttall is in good hands (hands raised emoji), or paws," the post said.

_____

