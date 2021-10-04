Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:59 PM EDT until MON 9:00 PM EDT, Hall County
3
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Brookhaven officer, K-9 flooded with well-wishes after first day of training

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Brookhaven
FOX 5 Atlanta
OFFICER NUTTALL AND K9 LORD article

Brookhaven PD shared an image of Officer Nuttall and K-9 Lord, who started their first day of handler training. 

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - A Brookhaven police officer has a veteran law enforcement professional able to show him the ropes through some new training: it's his K-9 partner.

Brookhaven PD shared an image of Officer Nuttall and K-9 Lord, who started their first day of handler training. 

Brookhaven PD said Nuttall is the department's newest handler on the K-9 unit. The duo will train for seven weeks before returning to the Patrol Division.

MORE HEARTWARMING HEADLINES

The post on Facebook said Lord is a seasoned veteran. 

"Ofc. Nuttall is in good hands (hands raised emoji), or paws," the post said. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS