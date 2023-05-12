Police searching for missing 12-year-old Brookhaven boy

article

Police in Brookhaven are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Alan Ramos was last seen shortly before 7 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex along Curtis Drive near Woodward Elementary School and Cross Keys High School, according to Brookhaven Police.

Ramos is described as being 5-feet tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes, and straight black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts, and a clear backpack.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.