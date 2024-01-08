Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
8
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Brookhaven to swear in Georgia's 1st Asian-American mayor

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Brookhaven
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

John Park (City of Brookhaven)

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The city of Brookhaven will make Georgia history while swearing in its new mayor-elect on Monday.

Mayor-elect John Park is Georgia's first Asian-American mayor.

Park, who was born in South Korea, immigrated to the United States with his family at 6 years old and grew up mostly in Decatur.

Since moving to Brookhaven, Park formed the amateur soccer club Nuesoft FC, fostered dogs, and worked with the CDC and the Georgia Department of Health as a technical consultant.

He's served as the city council member representing District 2 for nearly 10 years.

Also set to be sworn in on Monday afternoon will be District 1 Councilmember-elect Michael Diaz, District 2 Councilmember Jennifer Owens and District 3 Councilmember Madeleine Simons.