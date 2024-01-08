Brookhaven to swear in Georgia's 1st Asian-American mayor

article

The city of Brookhaven will make Georgia history while swearing in its new mayor-elect on Monday.

Mayor-elect John Park is Georgia's first Asian-American mayor.

Park, who was born in South Korea, immigrated to the United States with his family at 6 years old and grew up mostly in Decatur.

Since moving to Brookhaven, Park formed the amateur soccer club Nuesoft FC, fostered dogs, and worked with the CDC and the Georgia Department of Health as a technical consultant.

He's served as the city council member representing District 2 for nearly 10 years.

Also set to be sworn in on Monday afternoon will be District 1 Councilmember-elect Michael Diaz, District 2 Councilmember Jennifer Owens and District 3 Councilmember Madeleine Simons.