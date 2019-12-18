Brookhaven homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect, police say

A suspect who was attempting to burglarize a Brookhaven home is dead after being shot by the homeowner on Wednesday, police say.

The Brookhaven homeowner came home and interrupted a burglary.

Brookhaven police were called to a home on the 1700 block of Wilmont Drive NE shortly after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Police told FOX 5 that the homeowner came home and interrupted a burglary in progress. The homeowner then shot and killed the suspect.

Officials have not yet identified either the homeowner or the shooting victim at this time.

It is unknown whether any charges will be filed against the homeowner.