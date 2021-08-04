Brookhaven welcomes diners during inaugural restaurant week

It’s been just under a decade since voters decided to incorporate Brookhaven — but in that time, the city has developed an exciting and eclectic culinary scene. Now, more than dozen of Brookhaven’s best dining spots are joining forces for the city’s first-ever restaurant week.

Brookhaven Restaurant Week is happening now through August 8th, in partnership with Flavors Magazine; the inaugural event features 16 participating restaurants, all of which are offering special three-course dinners priced between $20 and $55 and some of which are also serving up three-course lunch menus.

Restaurant Week organizer Explore Brookhaven says the goal is to shine a spotlight on the city’s locally-owned, chef-driven eateries and to allow each restaurant to showcase what it does best.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we visited three of the spots included in this year’s Brookhaven Restaurant Week; There Gastropub, HobNob, and Urban Wok are all located in Town Brookhaven. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a very literal taste of the first Brookhaven Restaurant Week!

