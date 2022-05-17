Brookhaven dog daycare hosts fundraising puppy party

It’s no secret that we love pets here at Good Day Atlanta — just watch our "Pet of the Day" segment, and you’ll see how committed we are to helping pets find their forever homes. So, when we heard about an event featuring adoptable dogs happening in Brookhaven this weekend, we knew we needed to learn more!

This morning, we spent some time with the team at dog daycare and boarding facility Puppy Haven Brookhaven, getting a preview of Saturday’s Party for the Paws. The fifth-annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is a fundraiser for the Georgia-based Royal Animal Refuge, a nonprofit created in 2017 with a mission to save adoptable pets from overcrowded municipal shelters.

So, what’s on the schedule for the big party? Puppy Haven Brookhaven staffers say they’ll have Atlanta food truck favorite Yumbii serving up street tacos, Cereal & Cream scooping up its cereal-inspired ice cream, and Atlanta’s own Tap Truck mobile bar pouring brews. There will also be live music, a pet costume contest, and adoptable animals onsite.

While Party for the Paws is free for all human and canine attendees on Saturday, donations are encouraged, and raffle tickets will be available for sale — and organizers say all proceeds will go to Royal Animal Refuge. Puppy Haven Brookhaven is located at 2740 Caldwell Road Northeast. For more information on Puppy Haven Brookhaven, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning making some new four-legged friends!