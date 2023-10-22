Two cars hit mother crossing street, both drivers leave her to die

A mother was hit by not one car, but two in Brookhaven. Both drivers left her out in the street to die. Now, her daughter is pleading for witnesses to the double hit-and-run to come forward with vital information.

"She had the biggest heart of anybody I know," said the daughter, Amanda Whitaker. "I need to know where she took her last breaths."

The incident occurred on Clairmont Road around 7 a.m. That's where Brookhaven Police reported that two separate vehicles struck 55-year-old Linda Powell.

Her daughter told FOX 5 Powell routinely crossed Clairmont Road each morning to get to the bus stop for work. She said there were no nearby crosswalks and they had witnessed others would do the same.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Clairmont Road in Brookhaven

Whitaker said she found out on her son's 18th birthday. The family was planning to celebrate with the matriarch.

"I had to tell him on his 18th birthday his nana was gone," Whitaker said. "We just we didn't even celebrate his birthday. I mean, we just we couldn't."

The police are actively searching for both drivers who left the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Linda Powell and her daughter Amanda Whitaker (Photo submitted by family)

"I just want to know who it was," Whitaker said. "She just she does not deserve to have lain in the middle of a road and died all alone and no one to care about that."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0600.