Brookhaven 13-year-old has recipe for success

Her tools are turquoise, due to superstition. Her skills have been honed since the age of five. Now at 13, Nola James Shapiro is making a name for herself in metro Atlanta.

“My specialty is my chocolate chip cookies,” she told FOX 5’s Kaitlyn Pratt from her family’s kitchen in Brookhaven.

Her lucky taste-testers? Everyone in the house, who Shapiro says takes a taste of whatever she’s making.

And with the start of shelter in place orders in March, desserts became an even bigger passion.

An idea started baking:

“Why don't we start giving it to people? So we dropped off some batches at the hospitals and to the nurses.

One day I got really excited and made a whole menu, out of nowhere,” Shapiro detailed.

Creating a business called Frosted by Nola. She’s now taking orders through her website, and as a special service, is taking donation orders for hospital workers and first responders. Providing sweet treats during a challenging time, that she hopes will make a difference.

“Baked goods always make people happy.

I can't eat a brownie and cry at the same time. It doesn't work like that.”

