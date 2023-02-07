Deputies: Runaway 17-year-old Douglas County girl missing for weeks

article

Deputies in Douglas County need your help to find a missing 17-year-old girl who ran away from home over a month ago.

Officials say 17-year-old Brooke Elizabeth Mae Cordray was last seen at her home in Douglas County on Dec. 15, 2022.

The missing girl is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with weight of 175 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Investigators believe that Cordray changes her hair color often and may have died it a different hue.

Cordray was last known to be wearing a green and pink shirt with black leggings.

If you have any information on where Cordray could be, call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 770-920-4950.