Busted sprinkler causes water geyser at Buckhead intersection

Commuters in Buckhead were surprised to see a geyser of water spraying into the sky on Wednesday morning.

SKYFOX 5 caught gallons of water shooting up near East Wesley Road and Piedmont Road near a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Officials believe a vehicle may have run over a sprinkler head.

Officers have blocked off a lane while the break continues to spray.

Crews have not shared any details about a timeline to get the possible break repaired.