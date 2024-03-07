Broadway legend stages 'Beauty and the Beast' in Sandy Springs

It’s a "tale as old as time" — but fans of "Beauty and the Beast" will find a fresh take on the Disney classic when it opens at City Springs Theatre Company this weekend.

The acclaimed professional theater company will raise the curtain on Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" Friday evening, with performances scheduled to run through Sunday, March 24. The stage adaptation of the animated classic opened on Broadway back in 1994 to massive success, going on to become one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history; it features the songs made popular in the original film version — including "Be Our Guest" and the Oscar-winning theme song — as well as several new dynamic production numbers.

For its own "magical" production, City Springs Theatre Company has assembled a top-notch cast to fill the show’s familiar roles; Broadway veteran Diane Phelan stars as "Belle," and Atlanta favorite Christian Magby plays "The Beast." The show is directed by Tony Award recipient and theater legend Baayork Lee, who starred in the original Broadway production of "A Chorus Line" and has directed several previous productions at City Springs Theatre Company.

We could go on talking about "Beauty and the Beast" at City Springs Theatre Company — but it would be a lot easier if you clicked the video player in this article to check out our exclusive preview of the show on Good Day Atlanta this morning! For more information on the show — including showtimes and ticket information — click here.