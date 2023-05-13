Broadway in Atlanta offering $30 HAIRSPRAY tickets to students

article

The Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will be offering a special deal for college students looking to catch the award-winning musical comedy, HAIRSPRAY, at the Fox Theatre from May 30 to June 4 as part of the 2022/2023 Broadway season.

According to the announcement, the bank will be providing $30 Student Rush Tickets for every performance of the musical. To avail the discount, students need to present a valid college student identification card at the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours before the start of the show. Each student ID is limited to a maximum of two tickets only. It is important to note that the Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold based on the best available seating, which may include limited view locations.

The show's story is about a 16-year-old named Tracy Turnblad, who, in 1960s Baltimore, wants to dance her way to TV's most popular show. The musical explores whether a girl with big dreams and even bigger hair can change the world. The all-new touring production brings the musical to a new generation of theater audiences, led by the Broadway award-winning creative team, with Jack O’Brien as Director and Jerry Mitchell as Choreographer. Additionally, Andrew Levitt, also known as Nina West from "RuPaul's Drag Race," will play Edna Turnblad.

HAIRSPRAY will perform at Atlanta's Fox Theatre from May 30 to June 4, with shows scheduled for Tuesday to Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. For more information about HAIRSPRAY at the Fox Theatre, interested individuals may visit foxtheatre.org/hairspray or call (855) 285-8499.