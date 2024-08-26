Expand / Collapse search

Briarcliff Road reopens after fallen tree downs power lines, sparks fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  August 26, 2024 6:31pm EDT
DeKalb County
Briarcliff Road near Old Briarcliff Road was closed for a short time after a tree fell onto a power line, sparking a fire on Aug. 26, 2024. article

ATLANTA - Briarcliff Road has reopened, and power has been partially restored after a tree fell across the busy roadway, bringing down power lines in the process. 

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Old Briarcliff Road. 

A small fire was sparked by the downed power line, which firefighters were able to quickly put out.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and spotted crews working to clear the roadway. 

Both lanes were quickly reopened, and the tree was mostly cleared by 5 p.m.

Power was knocked out to a few hundred customers, but according to Georgia Power, service was restored to all but 50 customers within an hour. 

All power was restored by 6:30 p.m.