Briarcliff Road reopens after fallen tree downs power lines, sparks fire

article

Briarcliff Road has reopened, and power has been partially restored after a tree fell across the busy roadway, bringing down power lines in the process.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Old Briarcliff Road.

A small fire was sparked by the downed power line, which firefighters were able to quickly put out.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and spotted crews working to clear the roadway.

Both lanes were quickly reopened, and the tree was mostly cleared by 5 p.m.

Power was knocked out to a few hundred customers, but according to Georgia Power, service was restored to all but 50 customers within an hour.

All power was restored by 6:30 p.m.