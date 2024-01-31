Brianna Long: Investigators searching for new leads 3 months after VSU's students killing

Three months after Valdosta State University student Brianna Long was killed by a stray bullet, investigators are hoping for new leads in the case.

Long, a Paulding County High School graduate, was working her job as a bartender at The Pier bar in Remerton on Oct. 29, 2023, when her life was cut tragically short.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Long was shot while she and her fellow bar workers were in the process of closing the establishment. The gunfire erupted from an altercation that had unfolded outside the bar, and involved a substantial crowd of people, officials said.

Medics rushed Long to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

In December, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office announced that a concerned citizen has offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Long's killer.

GBI investigators say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Remerton Police at 229-247-2320. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online.

Who was Brianna Long?

Long graduated from Paulding County High School in 2020 and was attending VSU to become a dental hygienist.

"She was our world. She was a cheerleader her whole little life, Miss Paulding County, honors student," her mother, Brandi Spinks told FOX 5.

A representative with the university told FOX 5 that Long’s family will receive her Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene during a private ceremony in the spring.

"That means so much. She was so excited and looking forward to graduating and moving on in life, to be independent, and we’re so proud of her," said Spinks.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Long’s family.