Death of Brianna Long: $25K reward for shooter who shot, killed VSU student

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Brianna Long (Supplied)

The reward has now been raised to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who pulled the trigger, killing 21-year-old Valdosta State University student Brianna Long.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office announced the reward on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

The reward is being offered by a concerned citizen, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Paulding County High School graduate was working her job as a bartender at The Pier bar in Remerton on Oct. 29 when her life was cut tragically short.

According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting stemmed from a fight outside the bar. Long was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Remerton Police are investigating her death early Sunday morning.

GBI investigators say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Remerton Police at 229-247-2320. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online.

Who was Brianna Long?

Long graduated from Paulding County High School in 2020 and was attending VSU to become a dental hygienist.

"She was our world. She was a cheerleader her whole little life, Miss Paulding County, honors student," her mother, Brandi Spinks said.

A representative with the university told FOX 5 that Long’s family will receive her Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene during a private ceremony in the spring.

"That means so much. She was so excited and looking forward to graduating and moving on in life, to be independent, and we’re so proud of her," said Spinks.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Long’s family.

Valdosta State University representative released a statement following her death that reads in part:

"Brianna ‘Bri’ Long was a fourth-year dental hygiene major from Dallas, Georgia. She was a Valdosta State University student who was completing her final clinical courses on the campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

"Our hearts are broken over the senseless loss of Brianna Long. The death of a student affects the entire VSU community, and every member of our Blazer Nation family sends the deepest expressions of sympathy to Brianna’s family and friends as they process this devastating loss."