Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel

After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex.

Officials say the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in Macon Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened Friday, Nov. 4 after 1 p.m. at the Haddon Place Apartments near the 4000 block of Willow Lane. While many details about the shooting have not been released, investigators say one man was killed and a Henry County detention officer was critically injured but in stable condition. Police say both men were shot multiple times.

The family of the victim identified him as Michael Brown III and said the man lived in the apartment complex and worked there as a maintenance worker. They say that Brown knew the suspect but weren't friends.

"I don't understand how he went from ‘Hey Mike, when can we hang out?’ to shooting my child," Brown's mother Alicia Prado told FOX 5.

They say they learned apartment management warned Brown that Thomas had been acting strangely and seemed upset with Brown for no apparent reason.

"His supervisor said ‘Just watch out for dude, you know. He seems like he wants some problems with you.' So my son - I guess he went to him and was like 'What's going on?' and he shot him. He shot him and his best friend," Prado said.

The family says Brown and the Officer Williams are childhood friends.

The Prados are praying for the surviving victim.

From left to right, Dimarie Ayanna Coulter, Joseph Kimber, and Lashonda Lay (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

Last week, officials say they arrested two people and are still searching for a third accused of helping Thomas elude capture.

Joseph Kimber and Lashonda Lay were both arrested for aiding and abetting in the Thomas' escape. A third woman, Dimarie Ayanna Coulter, is wanted on similar charges, but was not in custody.

"Anyone that is thought to be aiding and abetting any of these people that we are looking for, Mr. Brentson Bernard Thomas, or either, Ms. Dimarie Ayanna Coulter, if we believe you are aiding and abetting, you’re going to jail," said Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett.

Thomas had warrants out for his arrest for murder and two counts of aggravated assault. It is not known if he was receive additional charges.



