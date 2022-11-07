Search continues for suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer

The manhunt continues for a suspect linked to the shooting of a Georgia detention officer and the murder of a man at a Henry County apartment complex.

Officials say 32-year-old Bretson Thomas is "armed and dangerous" and remains on the run days after the deadly shooting.

Sunday, investigators say they found a gray 2020 Toyota Camry they believe Thomas was driving after fleeing from law enforcement in Atlanta. Officials did not give specifics on where the car was discovered.

Brentson Bernard Thomas, 32, faces forward for a mugshot. (Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office) (Supplied)

The shooting happened Friday after 1 p.m. at the Haddon Place Apartments near the 4000 block of Willow Lane. While many details about the shooting have not been released, investigators say one man was killed and a Henry County detention officer was critically injured.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for murder and two counts of aggravated assault for Thomas' arrest. On Friday, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett called Thomas "armed and dangerous." Law enforcement officials say he's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida.

Thomas has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck. Georgia State Patrol said he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a dark-colored hoodie.

On Sunday, investigators shared a Snapchat video from Thomas, who went by the username goodmoney_block.

"Mr. Thomas I recommend that you turn yourself in, because we will not eat or sleep until you are in custody," Scandrett said.

The injured detention officer, identified only as Officer Williams, was in critical but stable condition after he was life-flighted to a hospital. The name of the man who was killed has not been released. Police say both victims were shot multiple time.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to Thomas' arrest and indictment

Officials say if you see Thomas you should not approach him. Instead, you should call 911 as soon as you possibly can.

What is a ‘Blue Alert’ in Georgia?

Law enforcement in Georgia can issue a Blue Alert when an armed and dangerous suspect, who has seriously injured or killed an officer or deputy, is on the run. It can also be issued for a law enforcement officer who may be missing in the line of duty and believed to be in extreme danger.

The activation must meet certain criteria with the biggest being the potential the person is a direct and serious threat to the public.

The alert can be issued once there is sufficient information available that would help the public in assisting in locating the suspect.

The information will be forwarded to both the Georgia Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center.

Local law enforcement will forward the request to state officials who will then issue the alert.

Once the alert is issued, it will be given to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters and to individual local news outlets.

Anyone who sees the subject of a Blue Alert should not approach but instead should call 911 immediately.