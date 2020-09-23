Breonna Taylor Atlanta protests: Demonstrations mostly peaceful

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Downtown Atlanta on Wednesday evening to protest the decision by a Kentucky grand jury to indict just one of the former officers in connection to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

A grand jury announced that former Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13. His bond was set at $15,000.

At a news conference, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Hankison and the two other officers who entered Taylor’s apartment announced themselves before entering the apartment and did not use a no-knock warrant.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers on March 13. The three officers entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation in the late evening. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

The officers fired after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot that struck an officer. Walker said he didn't know police were at the door and thought it was an intruder.

An undated photo shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

Protests in Louisville went well on into the evening. There were fires, damage to businesses, and gunfire. Tensions reached a boiling point with two Louisville police officers and at least two civilians shot amid the growing unrest.

A curfew was put into place and authorities called in the National Guard have been deployed as protests in Louisville are deemed an "unlawful assembly."

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, protesters are standing in solidarity with those in Louisville, but events were a bit more peaceful.

Crowds gathered around 5 p.m. at Johnson Park in southwest Atlanta. About 40 demonstrators joined together to express their disappointment.

"I was a little disturbed and angry. I believed there was sufficient evidence to proceed with at least a manslaughter charge in this case against all officers involved," said attorney Gerald Griggs.

For months, thousands have protested across the nation calling for police reform. Some demonstrators said the lack of a murder or manslaughter charge for the three officers in Taylor's case is no surprise.

"This has happened time and time again. So, this is what I'm saying when is it going to end. We keep walking, we keep talking, we keep protesting," said demonstrator Tiffany Blunt told FOX 5's Brian Hill.

Protestors in attendance said they hope holding politicians accountable ahead of this upcoming election will be a major turning point.

"You're not doing enough for my vote. You want my vote, talk about real police reform. Talk about investing money you would in police departments in communities of color," said demonstrator Mary Pat Hector.

A second group met just hours later at Woodruff Park. The large group then headed towards Midtown, some with signs reading “White silence is violence”, “Say their names”, and “Racism is a pandemic”.

FOX 5’s Alex Whittler spoke with a woman in the crowd who said “someone needs to be held accountable for Breonna Taylor’s death, not just endangering her neighbors at the time shots were fired.”

This protest came full circle, regrouping back at Woodruff Park before heading towards the Georgia State Capitol.

Capitol police and the Georgia National Guard eventually stepped in and tried to break up the crowd. The eventually fired tear gas to keep them from crossing on to Capitol grounds and to disperse the crowd.

It was not immediately known how many arrests were made during the protest.