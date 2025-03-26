Brazen daylight attack caught on camera near Atlanta Beltline

The Brief The Atlanta Police Department is seeking two suspects in a violent Beltline assault. One attacker used a gun to pistol-whip the victim. Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information.



A brazen attack near the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark in Atlanta was caught on camera Sunday afternoon.

Police are now looking for two men who assaulted a victim in broad daylight, one of them using a gun to pistol-whip him.

Atlanta police posted the cell phone footage to social media on Wednesday, hoping to track them down.

What we know:

The attack occurred Sunday afternoon near the Beltline, next to a skate park and grass lawn that's typically filled with families.

Police say the victim suffered cuts on his head and was treated at the scene by Grady EMS.

"The male was alert, conscious and breathing and appeared to be disoriented with multiple lacerations sustained to his head and face," police said.

During the attack, a gun was fired, but no one was shot, they said.

The suspects fled the scene, and police are actively searching for them.

An Atlanta police officer was posted in a patrol car feet from the scene Wednesday evening.

What they're saying:

People in the neighborhood were shocked to see the video.

"It's like, where's the human decency, you know?" one woman said.

"Honestly, it's crazy to think because there are so many people walking around that you wouldn't think that something like that would happen here," Dove Aldaz said.

"It being in broad daylight [is] not helpful, just makes it feel less safe," said Brian Parrales, who was walking his dogs. "I carry whenever I feel like I need to, and then I have my pups. So I'm usually fine."

Parrales suggested additional security measures: "I wouldn't mind seeing more blue boxes or even more patrol."

Dove Aldaz, who was walking in the park when shown the footage.

What's next:

Atlanta Police have released the video of the attack in hopes of identifying the suspects. Anyone with information can contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest, and callers can remain anonymous.