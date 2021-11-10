Brazen armed robbery caught on camera at DeKalb County restaurant

Security footage shows an unmasked man walking into a DeKalb County restaurant, pointing his gun at an employee, and demanding cash.

An employee at the store, who requested to remain anonymous, told FOX 5 this is the third armed robbery in about a month.

The latest one is the most brazen one yet.

"He was not scared at all. He had no fear in him," she said.

The video shows the crook putting the cash in a backpack before hurrying out the door.

"[The employee] was scared. He was scared. Every time it happened he was there so he knew exactly what to do. He didn't hesitate. Gave him the money, it was no problem. There's only so much we can do," the employee said.

Another surveillance video shows another armed robbery that happened late last month.

In this one, the crook's face was covered with a mask and a hood.

The employee said she believes this was a different person than the latest armed robber.

"Please stop. Because you scare us. We're scared to walk in there," she said.

Luckily, no one has been hurt during these crimes, but the employee said she worries it's only a matter of time before something bad happens.

"Sometimes, you do things and you don't expect for it to happen and the gun goes off and now somebody's hurt. It's never worth it," she said.

She said the cash is replaceable but the lives of her and the others in the popular eatery aren't.

"If you're hungry, say that. We'll feed you. So if y'all could please stop. Just come out there and ask for a job. Ask if we're hiring before you come and rob us," she said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has any information on the other robberies, please contact DeKalb County police.

