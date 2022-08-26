Former Braves mascot Chief Noc-A-Homa suffering from health complications

article

If you're of a certain age, and you grew up in Atlanta or pulled for the Atlanta Braves, you almost certainly remember their mascot Chief Noc-A-Homa.

While the Braves of the 70s and 80s struggled on the field, for over a dozen years the flamboyant Native American showman helped generations of fans survive the sub-par baseball when the Braves only made a mere two playoff appearances in a quarter-century.

For 16 seasons, Levi Walker Jr., aka Chief Noc-A-Homa, was a highlight on many a night at the old Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. From his pre-game dance and ritual on the pitcher's mound to his teepee in left field, Walker, a native of the Odawa tribe, took his craft very seriously and is still beloved by generations of long-suffering Braves fans.

"It was fun going to the stadium as a kid. There weren't a lot of seats filled up but me and my brother ran around like crazy and had a blast and watched dad do his thing," Walker's daughter Gwyn Newman said.

Now at 80 years old, Walker has suffered multiple health complications. Already battling diabetes and on dialysis, he was recently diagnosed with dementia and brain complications. The needs and medical bills have become overwhelming for the family.

"He's a fighter - he's always been a fighter - and they're trying to work with him and get him to walk on his own," Newman said. "We just need help with the medical supplies - handicapped ramp that we had to put in. It was expensive. It wasn't cheap, and everyone who deals with an aging parent knows what we're going through."

Walker hasn't been affiliated with the Braves' organization since 1985, and while the proud elder of the Odawa tribe's memory may be fading, memories of him will live forever in Braves' lore. For his family, the fact that he got to witness and enjoy the 2021 Braves World Series Championship means so much.

"They're his guys and he loves him. He always will," Newman said.

If you would like to help, the family has started a GoFundMe page.

While the family remains hopeful and optimistic about his potential recovery, Newman shared with FOX 5's Buck Lanford that upon his death, Walker has asked her to spread his ashes on the site, where the pitcher's mound once stood at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium.