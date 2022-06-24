Braves take on Freddie Freeman, Dodgers for 1st time at Truist Park

article

The Atlanta Braves are looking forward to hosting a familiar face as they host the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend at Truist Park.

It's set to be an emotional game for the players, for the fans, and certainly for Freddie Freeman

The star first baseman was the longtime face of the Braves. He played for the team for a dozen years and led them to a World Series in 2021.

After that victory, he became a free agent and signed a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers.

At 32, he’s hitting .303 with eight home runs and 45 RBIs. He homered and drove in three runs Thursday in a 10-5 win at Cincinnati.

"I haven’t really thought about it yet," Freeman said after the victory. "Just looking forward to getting home and seeing my family. They’ve been in Atlanta for a couple days. I’ve been asked a couple times, and I just kind of say no, not (talking) right now. All I care about is getting home to my family. Tomorrow you can ask me those questions, and I’ll see what kind of emotions I have going on tomorrow."

It won't be the first time the Braves have played against Freeman since he left.

They played him in Los Angeles in April. At that time, Freeman said he still had nothing but love for his former team.

"We're going to be friends beyond baseball. We're teammates. We're all going to be 50-60 years old not playing baseball and we're still going to be friends. The Braves want to win, the Dodgers want to win, the Braves want to go 0-4 and I get that but i love every single person on the other side of that field," he said.

Many Braves players have reiterated that love for him too.

A huge ovation for Freeman is expected Friday night as he accepts his World Series ring.

Game one of the series starts at 7:20 p.m. Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.