Braves fans watch team win postseason series from outside ballpark

Fans were not allowed inside Truist Park as the Braves took on the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, but that did not stop them from trying to soak up the postseason atmosphere.

About two dozen fans watched the game from the Omni Hotel's pool deck, which overlooks the outfield.

"Not being able to get in the stands, this is kind of a cool way to make it happen," said Mark Aldred.

Aldred and his friend, Rob Hayes, got up before the sun and drove all the way from Mobile, Ala. to be at Thursday's game.

"Seeing nobody in the stands. It's weird," said Hayes. "The atmosphere is different. So just being here, being able to see it with a few people, it's really cool."

Hundreds more fans camped out on the lawn outside Truist Park to watch the game on the big screen.

"We'd much rather be in, but at least when we're out here, we feel like we're doing what we can," said Jason Jennings, who kept score as he watched with his family.

Season ticket holder Lily Thomas-Daugherty watched game one of the series from home, but brought her granddaughters to The Battery Atlanta for Thursday's game.

"We were in my living room yesterday," said Thomas-Daugherty. "We were cheering and cheering and wow. I said, 'We've got to be here.' So, the girls did their school virtual lesson and we left and came here to be here."

With Thursday's win the Braves won their first postseason series since 2001.

