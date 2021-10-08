Braves fans excited ahead of NLDS Game 1 showdown with Brewers

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Atlanta Braves
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Braves are just a few hours away from taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of the division series. Despite being in Milwaukee today, there's a lot of excitement and activities for fans at Truist Park.

ATLANTA - Even though Game 1 of the Braves' series with the Brewers is in Milwaukee, there's still a lot of excitement here in Atlanta.

This season there have been ups and downs for the Braves, so fans' excitement and anticipation for this weekend's games are at an all-time.

"It started off slow. They had a great season last year. This season, it didn't look like it was going to be great but they turned it around. It was a great finish against the Phillies and they swept them and got into the playoffs, yeah it was exciting," Brandon Meyer said.

It's the kind of season life-long fans love to see.

"Well growing up I played softball and my favorite player was Chipper Jones for that reason. And growing up I was playing and I just loved them, by pure default since I'm from Atlanta," fan Kate Everett said.

Of course, you don't have to be from Atlanta to be rooting for the team.

In fact, Twitter data shows the Braves have the widest fan base with a solid 19 states pulling for them this weekend.

"I think just the trials, we keep coming back and pushing harder. It's been great, it's been a fun season to watch," Seth Hancock said.

And whether they're watching at home with the family or at The Battery, there will be a lot of eyes on the game hoping for the best outcome.

