Braves call up 36-year-old infielder after years in Triple-A

He's back in the big leagues for the first time since 2008.

An injury to Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies on Friday left an opening on the club's roster for another infielder. The organization chose a player who's been a fan favorite at Triple-A Gwinnett for years.

Sean Kazmar Jr., a 36-year-old infielder, has 46 major league plate appearances in his career, all in the 2008 season with the San Diego Padres. Atlanta announced he'd been selected to join Atlanta's active roster as the Braves prepare for Game 2 of a series on the road against the Chicago Cubs.

Kazmar last appeared in a major league game in 2008 when he came on as a defensive substitute for San Diego on Sept. 19, 2008.

Kazmar, drafted in the 32nd round by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2002 draft, has played 1,670 minor league games. He played 667 of those games in Triple-A Gwinnett, the most in franchise history.

Kazmar batted .409 in 22 at-bats during Spring Training in March. He hit three home runs.

The Braves said Kazmar will wear No. 53.

Kazmar has played in the Padres, Braves and New York Mets organizations.

Kazmar was not in the lineup on Saturday against Chicago.

