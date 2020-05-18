Braselton bakery’s business booms during pandemic

They say children shouldn’t play with their food — but thankfully, Kacey Dickerson didn’t listen.

“Five years old, I got an Easy-Bake Oven, and I fell in love,” she says, “I just slowly started making more — my dad went out and got me all these pots and pans, and all these ingredients — and we would just try all these different recipes.”

That love of baking eventually blossomed into Dickerson’s Bakery, which Kacey Dickerson now owns alongside her husband Chris. Initially specializing in cake pops, the bakery is completely operated out of the couple’s home.

“People are stuck in the houses right now, and us, too … we’ve got two kids,” Chris Dickerson said. “The first four weeks of this business, we had our kids here. It was chaos! Can you imagine? Destroyed house with cupcakes and powdered sugar all over the floor, and trying to keep them entertained!”

But that search for entertaining ideas led Kacey and Chris to something new — DIY cookie, cupcake, and cake pop kits. The cookie kits come with a dozen cookies (which can be cut into popular characters from "Frozen," "Star Wars," the "Harry Potter" series, and more), four cups of sprinkles and four bags of icing. For families hungry for stay-at-home activities, the kits were an immediate hit — and the result was that the bakery began flourishing during the pandemic.

“It’s just been amazing,” Chris Dickerson says. “More than we ever could have expected.”

The Dickersons say $5 from every order is donated to the mask-making effort for essential workers, and along with the DIY kits, they offer special treat and variety boxes (including the popular Sweet and Salty Movie Night Box.)

For more information on Dickerson’s Bakery and to place an order, click over to the business’s Facebook page here.

