Police conducting death investigation at BP gas station

Multiple police agencies are investigating a death at a gas station near East Point and southwest Atlanta.

FOX 5 Atlanta saw a body at the scene. East Point police, Atlanta police and Georgia State Patrol blocked off a BP gas station on Lakewood Avenue.

An East Point police crime scene unit was in the parking lot, which was taped off.

Police investigating near a gas station in the area of East Point and SW Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Georgia State Patrol confirmed it's assisting East Point police.

Details are limited, but FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn what led up to the incident.