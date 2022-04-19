Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta 'tees up' bright futures with TopGolf fundraiser

On a warm, sunny morning last July, we spent some time with Dr. Darrell Hall, a Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta alumnus and Rockdale County board member. And since we were playing a little golf that morning, he used the sport as an analogy for the organization so close to his heart.

"The Boys & Girls Clubs and its staff is a lot like the game of golf, right? We see the golfers who take the swings, make the shots. But it’s the caddies, the coaches behind them who help them approach the situation: what club to pick, what way to respond to the obstacles that are on the course," Hall said. "And for me, the programs … and the people at the Club really shaped and changed my life. And I’m grateful for it."

And this morning, we got a follow-up lesson on the ties between Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta and golf as the organization prepares for its second fundraiser hosted at TopGolf Atlanta - Midtown.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s 2nd Annual "TopGolf Fundraiser: Driving Great Futures" is scheduled for Thursday, April 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and raises money for the organization’s teen workforce readiness programs. These programs include SAT and ACT preparation, college tours, internships, and career planning for local teens, furthering the organization’s mission of promoting academic success and healthy lifestyles.

And how does the fundraiser work? Easy. Participants (individuals or teams) will play three hours of golf in a TopGolf bay, while also enjoying an open bar and buffet. Sounds good, right? Non-players may also donate online and take part in the Give for Greatness Silent Auction sponsored by Champions Clubs for Girls.

For more information on this year’s event, click over to the event page here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning chatting with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta leadership and alums and doing a little swinging at TopGolf ourselves!