Missing Brookhaven woman's body found; boyfriend charged with kidnapping

The boyfriend of a missing Brookhaven woman is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, in connection with her disappearance.

According to Brookhaven Police Department, Brandon Wineinger has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, burglary, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of another and giving false statements - all felonies.

Aimee Lafakis, 48, was reported missing by family members on Sept. 29. They told police that the last time anyone had heard from Lafakis was a text at 2 a.m. that day.

Her last known location was her residence at the MAA Glen apartment complex, according to her ex-husband, Stephen Lafakis.

She was supposed to have dinner with her daughter on Friday night. When her daughter called, Lafakis did not answer, so she went to her mother's apartment.

The daughter found Lafakis' car at the apartment complex, but her mother was not there.

Aimee Welch Lafakis (Credit: Brookhaven Police Department)

Investigators spent several hours on Saturday interviewing residents in the apartment complex.

Officials interviewed Wineinger as part of their investigation. During that interview, police say he made several false statements, which led to his arrest.

On Sunday afternoon, Gwinnett Police Department confirmed they were investigating a homicide in the area of Harbins Circle near Turkey Crossing. On Monday, police confirmed that the remains found on Drowning Creek Road was Lafakis' body.

The investigation remains ongoing.